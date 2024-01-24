By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary Despite Not Appearing On Ballot, Defeats Gov Nikki Haley
Donald Trump has won New Hampshire’s GOP primary, delivering a setback to rival Nikki Haley, who is running out of time to establish herself as a viable alternative to him, reports The Associated Press.
Washington: Donald Trump is projected to win the New Hampshire Republican primary, according to several US media outlets which have released their projections. It’s another boost for Trump’s bid to become the Republican candidate for president – cementing him further as the front-runner. Trump’s win is a blow to Nikki Haley, who is running out of time to establish herself as a viable alternative to him and invested heavily in the Granite State. The rivals were polling closer in New Hampshire ahead of voting, with some showing Haley trailing Trump by just single digits.
“This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go,” she said, describing herself as “scrappy” and a “fighter”.
In declaring Trump the winner of the Republican primary only minutes after New Hampshire’s polls closed, the Associated Press explained that the early results showed the former president was leading Haley “by an insurmountable margin”. “Initial results from more than 25 townships showed Trump leading by a comfortable margin as of 8pm,” the AP said, citing the time polling stations closed.
Trump was leading in metropolitan areas like Manchester and Concord, some of the state’s most populous cities. “The only areas in which Haley was leading Trump in early returns were in the state’s most Democratic-leaning cities and towns, such as Concord, Keene and Portsmouth,” the news outlet said