Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary Despite Not Appearing On Ballot, Defeats Gov Nikki Haley

“This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go,” she said, describing herself as “scrappy” and a “fighter”.

In declaring Trump the winner of the Republican primary only minutes after New Hampshire’s polls closed, the Associated Press explained that the early results showed the former president was leading Haley “by an insurmountable margin”. “Initial results from more than 25 townships showed Trump leading by a comfortable margin as of 8pm,” the AP said, citing the time polling stations closed.

Trump was leading in metropolitan areas like Manchester and Concord, some of the state’s most populous cities. “The only areas in which Haley was leading Trump in early returns were in the state’s most Democratic-leaning cities and towns, such as Concord, Keene and Portsmouth,” the news outlet said