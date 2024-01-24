By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Secures Second Victory In Race For 2024 Presidential Election
Donald Trump has won New Hampshire’s GOP primary, delivering a setback to rival Nikki Haley, who is running out of time to establish herself as a viable alternative to him, reports The Associated Press.
Washington: Donald Trump is projected to win the New Hampshire Republican primary, according to several US media outlets which have released their projections.It’s another boost for Trump’s bid to become the Republican candidate for president – cementing him further as the front-runner.
Trending Now
Donald Trump has won New Hampshire’s GOP primary, delivering a setback to rival Nikki Haley, who is running out of time to establish herself as a viable alternative to him, reports The Associated Press.