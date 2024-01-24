Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Secures Second Victory In Race For 2024 Presidential Election

Donald Trump has won New Hampshire’s GOP primary, delivering a setback to rival Nikki Haley, who is running out of time to establish herself as a viable alternative to him, reports The Associated Press.

Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Secures Second Victory In Race For 2024 Presidential Election

Washington: Donald Trump is projected to win the New Hampshire Republican primary, according to several US media outlets which have released their projections.It’s another boost for Trump’s bid to become the Republican candidate for president – cementing him further as the front-runner.

Trending Now

Donald Trump has won New Hampshire’s GOP primary, delivering a setback to rival Nikki Haley, who is running out of time to establish herself as a viable alternative to him, reports The Associated Press.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.