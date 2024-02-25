Top Recommended Stories

Donald Trump Wins Republican Presidential Primary in South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina on Saturday, defeating the state's former governor and his last remaining GOP challenger, Nikki Haley

Published: February 25, 2024 6:30 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Former President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina on Saturday, defeating the state’s former governor and his last remaining GOP challenger, Nikki Haley, Associated Press reported.

