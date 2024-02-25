Donald Trump Wins Republican Presidential Primary in South Carolina

Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary, Secures Second Victory In Race For 2024 Presidential Election

Former President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina on Saturday, defeating the state’s former governor and his last remaining GOP challenger, Nikki Haley, Associated Press reported.

