Home

News

Donald Trumps ambitious Gold Card visa turns out to be a big flop; Only 1 person has acquired it so far

Donald Trump’s ambitious Gold Card visa turns out to be a big flop; Only 1 person has acquired it so far

Under the Gold Card's unlimited residency status, holders are granted every privilege accorded to a U.S. citizen—with the sole exceptions being the right to hold a U.S. passport and the right to vote.

(Image: www.trumpcard.gov)

New Delhi: To date, only one individual in the United States has successfully obtained President Donald Trump’s much-touted ‘Gold Card’ visa. Under the Gold Card visa programme, a foreign national can secure the right to live and work in the U.S. by investing $1 million (over Rs 9 crore).

Disclosure Made During Parliamentary Committee Hearing

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick disclosed this information during a parliamentary committee hearing. This figure falls significantly short of his earlier announcement, in which he had claimed that within just a few days of the scheme’s launch, 1,300 applications—worth approximately Rs 10,800 crore—had already been sold. During the hearing, Lutnick stated that hundreds of applications are currently in the processing stage.

Trump had announced the launch of the ‘Gold Card’ visa programme in February 2025. However, at that time, he had set its price at $5 million. In September, this cost was reduced to $1 million.

Trump asserted that this initiative is an integral part of the “America First” agenda, designed to retain top talent and to encourage companies to relocate to the United States.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Gold Card Visa Intended for Wealthy Foreign Nationals

Under the Gold Card’s unlimited residency status, holders are granted every privilege accorded to a U.S. citizen—with the sole exceptions being the right to hold a U.S. passport and the right to vote. The application process mirrors the procedure through which permanent residency is obtained via a Green Card.

President Trump had stated that this visa programme is specifically tailored for wealthy foreign nationals, enabling them to live and work in the U.S. in exchange for a $1 million investment. He emphasized that the U.S. would henceforth grant visas exclusively to talented individuals, rather than to those who might displace American workers from their jobs. He further added that the funds generated through this programme would be utilized to reduce taxes and pay down the national debt.

The Gold Card: The Right to Permanent Residency

In addition to the Gold Card, Trump also launched three new types of visa cards. These include the ‘Trump Gold Card,’ the ‘Trump Platinum Card,’ and the ‘Corporate Gold Card.’ The Trump Gold Card will grant an individual the right to unlimited residency (permanent residence) in the United States. Meanwhile, the Trump Platinum Card is set to be launched shortly.

According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, this Gold Card will replace the existing EB-1 and EB-2 visas. These Green Card categories may be discontinued. The EB-1 visa is a permanent residency (Green Card) visa for the United States. The EB-2 visa also leads to a Green Card, but it is intended for individuals who possess advanced educational qualifications (a Master’s degree or higher).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.