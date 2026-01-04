Donald Trump’s BIG PLAN for Venezuela, says US oil giants will spend billions to restore country’s crude output

Home

Palm Beach: After capturing President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) revealed his plans for Venezuela, saying that oil giants in the United States will ‘spend billions of dollars’ in the South American country to restore its oil infrastructure. While addressing the media in Florida, he said the US is in the oil-selling business and will sell it to other countries that show interest.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Trump said, “We’re in the oil business. We’re going to sell it to them (other countries). We’ll be selling oil probably in much larger doses because they (Venezuela) couldn’t produce very much because their infrastructure was so bad. So we’ll be selling large amounts of oil to other countries, many of whom are using it now. But I would say many more will come.”

The US President stated that the Venezuela oil business will be restored with big investment by the US based oil companies, adding that South American country’s poor infrastructure had limited its own oil production.

“As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust for a long period of time. They were pumping almost nothing by comparison to what they could have been pumping and what could have taken place. We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country (Venezuela),” he added.

US Captured President Nicolas Maduro

It is to be noted that Trump’s statement came after the US military carried out airstrikes in Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The US President assured that, to ensure peace, Washington would temporarily run the country until a safe transition of power.

“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition. We want peace, justice and liberty for the great people of Venezuela. We can’t take a chance if somebody else takes over Venezuela, doesn’t have the good of Venezuelan people in mind. We’re not going to let that happen. We are there now but we are going to stay until such time till proper transition takes place. We’re going to run it essentially until such time,” he said.

