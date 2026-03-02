Home

Donald Trump’s BIG Statement after 3 days of US-Israel strikes on Iran: Says Tehran wants to talk

Donald Trump said that Iran has expressed a willingness to engage in talks with his administration and he has agreed to the discussions.

Washington, DC: Amid the ongoing airstrikes between the US, Israel and Iran, President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) claimed that Tehran wants to talk with his administration and he has shown the green light to the dialogue. His statement came three days after Israel and the US carried out airstrikes on Iran, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and numerous senior figures. Codenamed Operation Epic Fury by Washington and Operation Roaring Lion by Tel Aviv, the joint offensive was conducted after US peace talks on Tehran’s nuclear program failed.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Trump took to Truth Social and termed Iran’s supreme leader as “one of the most evil people in History”, saying that his death represented “justice for the people of Iran.

“Amidst this decapitation of leadership, the President confirmed a potential for diplomatic engagement. Speaking to The Atlantic magazine, Trump remarked, “They (Iran) want to talk and I have agreed to talk, so I will be balancing to them.”

However, he critiqued the timing, adding, “They should have done it sooner… They waited too long.”

Despite these signals, Trump affirmed that “pinpoint bombing” would continue uninterrupted to achieve “PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST.”

Three US Troops Killed As Conflict Escalates Into Wider Regional Crisis

The human cost of these operations has now come to the forefront.US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that three US service members have been killed in action and five others seriously wounded. This loss of life presents a significant political challenge for the US administration, where President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have consistently campaigned on a “no-war” platform.

The conflict has rapidly expanded into a regional confrontation.

IRGC Claimed Massive Strikes On US Bases As CENTCOM Denied Carrier Hit

In retaliation, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed the “most devastating offensive operation” and claimed attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in the Gulf region, and Israeli facilities in Tel Aviv.

Reports of Iran strikes emerged from Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, while an oil tanker was struck off the coast of Oman.While the IRGC claimed to have hit the USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles, CENTCOM dismissed these reports as “rumours,” stating the missiles fell short and the carrier remains operational.

In a contrasting maritime victory, CENTCOM confirmed the sinking of an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette in the Gulf of Oman, with President Trump calling on Iranian forces to “lay down your weapons” and “abandon ship.

“As Israel announced on Sunday that it is now attacking targets “in the heart of Tehran,” the internal situation in Iran appears deeply divided. While the Supreme Leader’s office declared 40 days of national mourning with flags at half-mast, international media outlets, including CNN and Fox News, documented public celebrations.

Visuals shared by activists and former officials showed Iranians dancing and chanting “Death to the Islamic Republic” and “Long live the Shah” in several cities, including Besat Town. Despite 2 days of violence, a diplomatic space remains. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during an interview with Al Jazeera, stated that his country has “always been open to diplomacy.”

However, the attacks continue on the third day. The IDF stated that its defence systems detected fresh missile launches from Iran. The Home Front Command has declared an emergency in the country, requesting that people stay at home.

(with ANI inputs)

