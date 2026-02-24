Donald Trump’s BIG STATEMENT on reports claiming top general opposes war with Iran, says ‘100% incorrect’

Home

Donald Trump refuted media reports claiming that General Daniel Caine has cautioned Washington against the war with Iran.

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) reacted to media reports claiming that General Daniel Caine has warned his administration against launching military action against Iran. He took to Truth Social and rejected the claims, stating that these are “100 per cent incorrect” and these stories do not attribute to him “his vast wealth of knowledge.” He said that Caine, like him, would prefer to avoid war, but believes that if it occurs, it can be won easily.

“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect. General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won,” Trump said.

“He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack. Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so,” he added.

Trump again warned Iran to come to terms with the US on the nuclear deal, and if they failed to do so, then “it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people.”

“I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them,” he said.

This comes after media reports emerged that Daniel Caine cautioned President Donald Trump and senior American officials that a military campaign against Iran could carry serious risks, including the possibility of becoming entangled in a prolonged conflict.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to strengthen its military presence in the region, sparking concerns about a potential broader conflict with Iran.

The New York Times reported that hundreds of servicemen have been transferred from the Al Udeid base in Qatar, according to information provided by Pentagon officials.

Similar logistical shifts have been identified across a network of American facilities in Bahrain, the headquarters of the Navy’s 5th Fleet, as well as in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the government officials, around 40,000 US troops currently deployed within the region could be the primary target of the Islamic Republic in an all-out war.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed his meeting with a US delegation in Geneva on Thursday. This will be the next round of talks over the middle east country’s nuclear program.

(with ANI inputs)

