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Donald Trumps big statement on Taiwan-China issue, says last thing we need right now is a war

Donald Trump’s big statement on Taiwan-China issue, says ‘last thing we need right now is a war’

Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping does not want to see a "fight for independence" in Taiwan.

Donald Trump’s big statement on Taiwan-China issue, says ‘last thing we need right now is a war’ | Image: ANI

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) stated that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping does not want to see a “fight for independence” in Taiwan, as it could lead to a major confrontation. Trump said he didn’t raise the issue, but Xi Jinping had brought it up.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Trump praised Jinping, saying that they both talked ‘a lot’ about Taiwan.

“We had a great stay; it was an amazing period of time. President Xi is an incredible guy. President Xi and I talked a lot about Taiwan. He thinks they cannot have anything to do with what they’re doing. He’s very much against what they’re doing. We talked about Taiwan and we talked about Iran a lot, and I think we have a very good understanding on both. On Taiwan, he does not want to see a fight for independence because that would be a very strong confrontation. I heard him out. I didn’t make a comment on it, but I heard him out. I have a lot of respect for him,” Trump said.

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