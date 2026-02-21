Donald Trump’s BIG statement, says India “pulled way back” on Russian Oil after…

Home

Donald Trump claimed India pulled its oil trade with Russia "way back" on his request.

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) reacted to the India-Russia oil trade, claiming that New Delhi pulled back from the deal with Moscow “way back” on his request. Hailing the US’s bilateral relationship with New Delhi while interacting with the media at the White House, he said, “Fantastic relationship” with India, it pulled out of Russia. India was getting its oil from Russia, and they pulled way back on my request because we want to settle a horrible war, where 25,000 people are dying every month. My relationship with PM Modi is great.”

US Tariffs On India

Earlier, Washington had imposed 25 percent additional tariffs on India’s buying discounted oil from Russia. This announcement had taken the total tariff to 50 percent. However, the hefty tariff has been cut down to 18 percent following the recent interim trade agreement with the US.

The US, while removing the additional 25 per cent tariffs, stated, “India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years.”

What Did EAM Jaishankar Say?

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted that India remains firmly committed to strategic autonomy, even as the global energy markets evolve and partnerships shift.

“We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy because it’s very much a part of our history and our evolution. It’s very deep, and it’s something which cuts across the political spectrum as well,” he said.

Addressing concerns over energy sourcing, the minister described the global oil market as complex and dynamic, stressing that commercial considerations guide procurement decisions.

Complex Market Of Energy

“As for energy issues, this is a complex market today. Oil companies in India, as in Europe, as probably in other parts of the world, look at availability, look at costs, look at risks and take the decisions that they feel are in their best interest,” he noted.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that India’s energy-related decisions are completely driven by ‘national interest’, stressing that the key drivers of the Indian energy policy are – “adequate availability, fair pricing and reliability of supply.”

(With ANI Inputs)

