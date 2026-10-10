Donald Trump’s BIG U-turn after lecturing India: US’ shocking Moscow diesel deal stuns the world, specially Zelenskyy

Donald Trump has announced that Russia has agreed to supply diesel to the United States, as his government focuses on lowering the surging oil crisis before the November 3 midterm elections.

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Donald Trump’s BIG U-turn after lecturing India: US’s shocking Moscow diesel deal stuns the world, specially Zelenskyy

Donald Trump Turned To Putin For Diesel: In a head-spinning, jaw-dropping turn, United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his country would buy diesel from Russia in a major energy deal. Trump informed on Truth Social that he had a “highly successful discussion” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying that he had agreed to supply over 300,000 tons of diesel immediately. Interestingly, Trump cracked the major diesel deal with Moscow after months of lecturing India on curbing purchases of Russian energy to starve Russia of money for the war against Ukraine. This announcement has come as a big shock for the world, especially for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the US had threatened countries with tariffs if they bought Russian oil.

Notably, the Trump administration is focusing on lowering the increasing oil crisis before the November 3 midterm elections.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Trump took to Truth Social and informed about his “highly successful discussion” with President Putin, saying that Russia agreed to supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel immediately to the US. He said that Moscow will supply another 500,000 tons in November, 1 million thereafter and 3 million tons in the coming months.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!” Trump said.

“Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority,” he added.

Diesel Prices Hit Record Highs, Threatening Republican Prospects

Notably, the surprising deal comes at a time when US is dealing with soaring fuel costs, which is also threatening Republican prospects in November’s midterm elections. Diesel prices in the US increased USD6.52 a gallon (Rs 150/litre) in September. This has put major diesel consumers, including farmers, truckers and businesses, on edge as costs ultimately feed into consumer prices.

Temporary License Permits Russian Diesel Shipments Through April 2027

Following the announcement, the US Treasury Department issued a temporary general license, allowing Russian diesel shipments to the global market. The sanction relief has been extended until April 2027.

The administration quietly lifted restrictions on Moscow energy just weeks after the US President signed the Graham Act, a law designed to cripple Moscow’s war economy.

78% Of Americans Blame Trump Policies For Rising Living Costs Ahead Of Midterms

According to Reuters/Ipsos poll, 78 percent of US citizens blamed Trump’s policies for rising living costs. 57 percent of Republicans said the prices of everything are rising faster than their paychecks, while 68 percent don’t support Trump’s handling of inflation.

It is to be noted that the diesel announcement is a chance for Trump to showcase that he is taking some decision about affordability before November 3 polls.

What’s In It For India?

For India, Trump’s recent decision offers a striking illustration of Washington’s double standards. In recent months, New Delhi has faced tremendous pressure and tariff threats form the US over its Russian energy purchases. Trump’s decision to help bring Russian diesel to global markets shows that Washington’s pressure is based on immediate political interests rather than consistent principles.

The decision will ease pressure on India, opening new paths to fulfill its energy needs amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.