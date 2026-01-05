Home

Donald Trump’s BIG WARNING, says US will ATTACK Venezuela again if leaders don’t…

US–Venezuela Tensions: US–Venezuela Tensions: Two days after massive airstrikes, United States President Donald Trump has again issued a fresh warning to Venezuelan leaders, stating that Washington is prepared to launch a ‘second wave’ of attacks if the South American country’s interim leadership does not listen and fails to comply with his demands. While declaring that the US is “in charge”, the US President stated that America is focussing on ‘getting Venezuela fixed’ and would not hesitate to act again.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

“If they do not behave, we will carry out a second strike on Venezuela,” Trump said, adding that US is prepared for another military operation but hoped it would not be necessary.

“Don’t ask me who’s in charge because I’ll give you an answer and it’ll be very controversial,” he added.

Trump said the US had been ready to carry out further operations but held back for now. “We were prepared for a second wave, we were all set to go, but I don’t think we will need it,” he said, while warning that fresh action remained an option. He confirmed that one US helicopter was badly hit during the operation but said all personnel were recovered safely. “Nobody was killed,” he said, adding that injured service members were “all in good shape”.

