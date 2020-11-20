New Delhi: Sitting president Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Thursday said it was withdrawing its last remaining lawsuit from Michigan against the vote results favouring US President-elect Joe Biden, a day after its largest county Detroit unanimously certified the Democrat’s win. Also Read - Donald Trump Changes Hair Colour From Orange To Silver After Election Loss, Internet Says Trump Hair Dye Is Conceded

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

Remarkably, Trump has refused to concede or leave the White House until all of counting and recounting is completed across the United States. The Republican president has mounted a string of legal challenges against Biden calling his November 3 victory a "vote fraud".

However, his claims have not yet produced substantial evidence to prove it in the Supreme Court.