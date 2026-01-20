Home

News

Donald Trumps health concerns rise alarmingly as symptoms show; Not following doctors advice, taking high doses of aspirin to thin blood

Donald Trump’s health concerns rise alarmingly as symptoms show; Not following doctors’ advice, taking high doses of aspirin to thin blood

Trump said he prefers thinner blood to thicker blood so that his heart doesn't have to work as hard.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump defended his health in an interview with the Wall Street Journal and provided new details about a medical examination he underwent in October 2025. Trump said he had a CT scan, not an MRI, during that time, which had sparked speculation about his health. He said the advanced imaging was performed during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to check for any cardiovascular issues. Navy Captain Sean Barbabella stated that Trump’s results were completely normal.

Swelling in his right hand and ankles

Trump also addressed questions about injuries and swelling in his right hand and ankles. He said the marks on his hand were due to frequent handshakes and regular aspirin use, while the swelling was caused by chronic venous insufficiency. The president also discussed his energy levels and daily routine, saying he wakes up early and works in the Oval Office from 10 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m.

In the interview, Trump said he tried wearing compression socks for a while to reduce the swelling but stopped because he didn’t like them. According to Karoline Levitt, the marks on Trump’s hand are from frequent handshakes and the use of aspirin, which Trump takes regularly to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. He said he takes more aspirin than his doctors recommend.

Also read: Is Donald Trump’s health OK? Underwent MRI scan and other tests; Here’s what White House says

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

I’ve heard that aspirin is good for thinning the blood: Trump

Trump said that he’s heard that aspirin is good for thinning the blood, and he doesn’t want thick blood flowing through his heart. He wants nice, thin blood flowing through his heart. He also cited his hearing and genetics as important factors in his health. Trump also clarified that photos of him blinking or closing his eyes during White House meetings, captured by cameras, did not mean he was sleeping. During the interview, Trump addressed questions about his age and health, stating that he is perfectly fit and active.

Trump admits he takes more aspirin than doctors recommend

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has admitted that he takes more aspirin than doctors recommend and has made it a part of his daily routine for years. He says he doesn’t want to change the routine he’s been following for so long. According to doctors, Trump takes aspirin for heart protection.

Trump said he takes a high dose of aspirin daily and is unwilling to reduce the amount despite his doctors’ advice. He said the medication has been part of his routine for the past 20 years and that he is somewhat superstitious about it.

Trump not heeding doctors’ advice

According to the report, doctors advised him to take a lower dose of aspirin, but Trump refused. He believes that aspirin thins the blood, which reduces the strain on his heart. He said he prefers thinner blood to thicker blood so that his heart doesn’t have to work as hard.

According to Trump’s personal physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, the president takes aspirin for “cardiac prevention,” and his daily dose is 325 milligrams. According to the Mayo Clinic, a low-dose aspirin is typically 81 milligrams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.