New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s health condition was much worse than what was revealed to the public, Reuters reported White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as saying. Meadows added that Trump was recommended to to go to a hospital only after his blood oxygen level dipped and he had fever. Notably, the President is currently battling with the Coronavirus infection. Also Read - GST Compensation Cess Worth Rs 20,000 to be Disbursed to All States Tonight: Nirmala Sitharaman

“I can tell you this the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels,” Meadows told Fox host Jeanine Pirro. Also Read - "Stay Home if You Have Any COVID Symptoms," White House Staffers Urged

“Yesterday morning we were really concerned by that. He had a fever, and his oxygen level had dropped rapidly. Yet in typical style, this president was up and walking around.” Also Read - Breast Cancer Awareness Month: COVID-19 Pushed Breast Health to Low Priority, Reveals Latest Survey

Meanwhile, Trump’s medical team said that the president experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness. However, he has remained without fever since Friday morning and his vital signs are stable. He could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Donald Trump shared a video message on Twitter amid speculation over his health. He assured that he was feeling “much better”. He also expressed his gratitude towards medical professionals — doctors, nurses, everybody — at the Walter Reed Medical Centre, where he is being treated for COVID-19.

Prior to this, reports about his “very concerning” health had emerged. Quoting an unnamed source, news agency AFP had said that the next 48 hours would be critical.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Trump had revealed the diagnosis on Twitter.