Home

News

Donald Trumps new businessman move, eyes Irans oil – What does it mean?

Donald Trump’s new ‘businessman’ move, eyes Iran’s oil – What does it mean?

Trump made the remark when asked about securing Iran’s oil at a White House briefing, citing US actions in Venezuela to support his point.

Donald Trump’s new ‘businessman’ move, eyes Iran's oil

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) suggested that his country could take control of Iranian oil as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, terming it a potential outcome of the war. He said, “If I had my choice, I’m a businessman first.” The US President’s remark came when a media person asked him about securing Iran’s oil during a press briefing at the White House, using US actions in Venezuela as an example to support the idea.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

“If I had my choice. Yeah, cause I’m a businessman first. We are a partner with Venezuela, and we’ve taken hundreds of millions of barrels,” Trump said.

The US President also signalled towards moving away from US policy and taking “the spoils” of war.

“You know that to the winner belong the spoils. Go for the spoils. I’ve said why don’t we use it to the victor go the spoils. We haven’t had that in this country, probably in a hundred years. We didn’t have it with the Second World War. We helped rebuild all those countries,” he said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Trump Criticised Allies For Lack Of Support

Additionally, Trump also called out US allies who “didn’t help” Washington in the war with Iran.

“Japan didn’t help us, Australia didn’t help us, South Korea didn’t help us, and then you get to NATO — NATO didn’t help us,” Trump said at a White House news conference.

Trump added of US assistance to the nations: “We’ve got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea; we have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un.”

Trump then commended some Persian Gulf nations for their support, “Saudi Arabia has been excellent, Qatar has been excellent, UAE has been excellent, Bahrain, Kuwait.”

Iran Could Be ‘Taken Out’ In A Single Night

US President Donald Trump said that Iran could be “taken out” in a single night, suggesting that such a move could come as early as Tuesday amid rising tensions in West Asia.

Donald Trump stated that the US Air Forces carried out extensive operations over Iran in recent weeks. The forces, according to him, carried out over 10,000 combat flights, hitting over 13,000 targets over the last 37 days.

The US President has given an ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday, 8 pm (Eastern Time), or US forces will conduct aggressive strikes on the Middle East country.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.