Donald Trump’s push stops Israeli strikes, Netanyahu warns Tel Aviv will strike Iran if attacked again

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel has halted its military strikes against Iran, but he vowed to respond “with force” to future attacks.

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Donald Trump's push stops Israeli strikes, Netanyahu warns Tel Aviv will strike Iran if attacked again | Image: X

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) announced that his country has halted its military strikes against Iran, marking a tense pause after days of high-intensity confrontation. He said the IDF’s operation ended after Iran stopped launching missile attacks on Israeli territory. In his first public remarks since the exchange of fire, Netanyahu also warned the Iranian leadership that if Iran attacks Israel again, the Israeli military will respond in force.

In less than 24 hours, the region witnessed missile attacks, retaliatory airstrikes and the involvement of regional allies, prompting world powers to act quickly to prevent a wider conflict.

What Did Netanyahu Say?

“At the moment, the fire has ceased, because after we struck the terror regime in Tehran, it stopped attacking us. If the terror regime in Iran makes the mistake of attacking us again, we will respond with force,” Netanyahu stated.

Netanyahu specifically rejected Tehran’s efforts to establish a “new equation” linking military operations in Lebanon to attacks against Israel. “They thought they could fire at Israel from Lebanese and Iranian territory, and that we would not respond… That did not happen, and it will not happen. Not on my watch,” he asserted.

According to Netanyahu, Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah sought to establish a “new equation” under which Israeli military operations in Lebanon would trigger retaliation from Iran.

His remarks came hours after Iran announced that it was suspending military operations against Israel, while warning that the pause remained conditional.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran’s military said its recent attacks were carried out in support of Lebanon and in response to Israeli military actions.

“The powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon, delivered a painful response to this regime (Israel),” Iran’s military said in a statement cited by Tasnim.

However, Tehran warned that it was prepared to resume military action if Israel continued its operations, particularly in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces remain active against Hezbollah positions.

“Should the aggressions and hostile acts continue – including in southern Lebanon – far more severe and crushing measures than before will be forthcoming,” the statement said.

Earlier, according to CNN, Israel had agreed to a request from the US President Donald Trump’s administration to halt strikes on Iran, but it will continue military operations in southern Lebanon, according to two Israeli sources cited by CNN.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday asserted that Tehran remains committed to both defending its national interests and pursuing diplomatic engagement, emphasising that the country will not back down in the face of threats while also keeping the door open to negotiations.

In a post on X, the Iranian president stressed that military preparedness and diplomacy are complementary pillars of national strength, rejecting suggestions that Tehran has chosen one path over the other. He said, “Diplomacy and defense are the two wings of national power; we have neither abandoned the field nor the negotiating table.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that both Iran and Israel are looking to implement an “immediate ceasefire” following an escalation of hostilities involving intense rounds of attacks and counterattacks between the two sides after Tel Aviv launched strikes on Tehran.

Trump added that the final negotiations on a peace deal aimed at achieving a complete solution to the West Asia conflict are currently underway. However, he cautioned that “ignorance or stupidity” could derail efforts to reach a final agreement.

“Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate ceasefire! Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way,” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

The US President also noted that Washington’s blockage of Iran will continue until a deal is reached, noting that the deal is moving “quickly.”

“The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a ‘Final Deal’ is reached. Things should move quickly,” the post added.