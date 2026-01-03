Home

Donald Trump’s statement on Iran protests attracts intense retort from Tehran, warns US of…

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency claimed that protesters clashed with police, throwing stones at officers and setting cars on fire.

New Delhi: In Iran, people have been on the streets for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, January 2, 2026, protesting against inflation and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Six people have died in these protests so far. US President Donald Trump’s statement on the matter is once again creating an atmosphere of instability in the region. Trump said, “If Iran shoots and brutally kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, then the US will come to their aid and is ready to act.” Iranian officials have also issued a strong warning against US interference in the country’s internal affairs.

US Interference Will Cause Disruption In The Region: Iran

Iran’s National Security Chief Ali Larijani said on the social media platform X that US interference would cause disruption throughout the region and harm US interests. Ali Shamkhani, a close advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called Iran’s national security a red line. This week, dozens of protesters took to the streets in nearly 21 provinces of Iran.

Our Forces Know Where To Strike: Iran

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “People affected by the transient exchange rate in Iran have recently been holding peaceful protests, which is their right. In addition, we have also seen sporadic incidents of violent riots, including attacks on a police station and the throwing of Molotov cocktails at police officers. Given President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard within US borders, he should be well aware that criminal attacks on public property cannot be tolerated.”

‘Iranians Will Not Accept Any Interference’

The Iranian Foreign Minister called Trump’s statement reckless and dangerous. He said, “As before, the Iranian people will not accept any interference in their internal affairs. Our forces are ready and in the event of any violation of Iranian sovereignty, they know exactly where to strike.”

Violent Protests Erupt In Nearly 21 Provinces Of Iran

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency claimed that protesters clashed with police, throwing stones at officers and setting cars on fire. Some armed individuals reportedly took advantage of the protests in the city. Police later confiscated weapons from some of the individuals. According to media reports, the violent protests have spread to nearly 21 provinces across Iran. This is being described as the largest protest in Iran since 2022. The main reason for the protests is the economic crisis. Inflation in Iran has reached 42.2 percent, with food prices increasing by a staggering 72 percent.

