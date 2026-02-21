Home

Trump’s Trade Ambitions Hit a Judicial Wall

The United States Supreme Court, in a 6–3 ruling, said Trump's global tariffs were illegal.

Washington DC: Imagine you are the most powerful man in the world. You wake up one morning and decide to put heavy taxes on goods coming in from almost every country on the planet. You use emergency powers to do it. You collect nearly 175 billion dollars. You call one big day “Liberation Day.” You feel unstoppable. Then nine judges sit down, read the law quietly, and say — sorry, you cannot do this.

That Is What Happened To Donald Trump Last Friday

The United States Supreme Court, in a 6–3 ruling, said Trump’s global tariffs were illegal. The man at the centre of this ruling is Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the decision. Six judges — including two whom Trump himself appointed during his first term — agreed that Trump went too far. Three judges disagreed. But in the court of law, majority wins. And Trump lost this one badly.

Now, for those of us watching from India, let us first understand what a tariff really is. Think of it this way. You run a small shop. Your neighbour starts charging extra money every time you buy anything from outside your street. That extra charge is a tariff. Trump put such charges on goods coming into America from countries like India, China, Canada, and Mexico. His reason? He said these countries were hurting America — either through unfair trade or by not stopping dangerous drugs like fentanyl from entering the US.

Supreme Court Blocks Tariff Move Under IEEPA, Trump Eyes Section 232 as Plan B

To impose these tariffs legally, Trump used a 1977 law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act — IEEPA. This law gives the US President special powers during national emergencies. Trump declared trade deficits and drug smuggling as national emergencies and used this law to justify taxing the whole world.

The Supreme Court said — no, that is not what this law was made for. Chief Justice Roberts explained it simply. If Congress wanted to give the President the power to impose such massive tariffs, it would have written it clearly in the law. Since it did not, the President cannot just assume he has that power.

In total, 15 judges across different courts reviewed Trump’s actions. 11 of them said he crossed the line. That is not a small number. That is a thundering majority of legal opinion against one man’s ambition.

Now, what happens next? Trump is not the kind of person who quietly accepts defeat. His administration is already working on Plan B. And Plan B has a name — Section 232.

Section 232 is a part of an older US law from 1962 that allows the President to put tariffs on goods if those imports are seen as a threat to national security. Trump has already been using this route more aggressively. Steel, aluminium, cars, car parts, copper, furniture, lumber — tariffs on all of these are already in place under Section 232. And now his team is investigating 10 more product categories, including robotics and industrial machinery.

The difference is this — Section 232 tariffs are more targeted, not thrown at the whole world. They are legally stronger because US courts have historically not questioned national security decisions. So while the big sweeping IEEPA tariffs are now dead, smaller but sharper tariffs under Section 232 are very much alive and growing.

Trump could also go to Congress and ask them to officially approve the tariffs. But the chances of that working are slim, given the political situation. He might also use Section 301 — a law that allows targeted tariffs on specific countries or industries.

The Tariff Story Is Not Over, It Has Just Changed Its Costume

Now, what about India? Indian officials in New Delhi are watching carefully. India has already agreed to move ahead with a temporary trade deal with the US — called an Interim Agreement — with a plan to eventually sign a full Bilateral Trade Agreement. But here is the important part. India has not yet officially signed anything. And Indian officials have made it very clear — no market access will be given until the deal is formally signed and approved.

When asked whether India should have waited for this Supreme Court ruling before agreeing to the trade talks, a senior Indian government official gave an honest answer. He said waiting was simply not an option. It was Trump who made the phone call. It was Trump who pushed for the joint statement. Had India delayed, Trump might have reacted harshly.

India’s thinking is practical. Even without IEEPA, Trump’s America will find other ways to use tariffs as pressure. That is simply how this administration operates.

The court has spoken. Trump’s first big weapon is gone. But the trade war is far from finished. It has simply moved to a different battlefield. And India, like always, must walk carefully, talk wisely, and never show its full hand too early.

