Former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter Account ‘Reinstated’ After 22 Months

Elon Musk said Saturday that Donald Trump would be allowed back on Twitter after the site's new owner ran a poll in which a narrow majority of 15 million voters supported the move.

San Francisco: Former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has finally been restored after a ban of 22 months, minutes after Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced he was lifting the suspension on the former president over incitement of violence. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted about the former US president’s account, which was banned last year after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol. He also added, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Musk had put up a poll asking users of the microblogging website to vote on whether to reinstate the account of former US President Donald Trump, who was earlier subjected to a lifetime ban over incitement of violence.

“Reinstate former President Trump,” the billionaire Twitter owner posted, with a chance to vote either yes or no. “Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier in 2020, Trump’s account was suspended in the wake of the January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill following the US Presidental elections, resulting in legal troubles for the former US President.

This new policy is no surprise as the world’s richest man has made several decisions in this manner, including one to buy Twitter. On Friday, Musk began reinstating accounts that were previously subject to indefinite bans for breaking the platform’s rules. Author Jordan Peterson and comedian Kathy Griffin were among the first people whose accounts were reinstated.