San Francisco: A day after the formal launch, Former US President Donald Trump's own social media app Truth on Tuesday became the most downloaded app on the Apple App Store. After being banned from all top social media platforms including Twitter, former US President Donald Trump on Monday launched his own social media app called Truth Social on President's Day that is currently available for iOS users.

The app on the iOS platform resembles Twitter, which was previously Trump's preferred social media network. It was offered for download from the Apple App Store to a limited number of subscribers who had preordered. Others who were added to a waiting list are to be given access over the next 10 days.

App Faces Glitch After Launch

The site encountered technical glitches shortly after launch, with reports that subscribers were shut out for hours. Others had trouble signing on. The site is not expected to be open to anyone who wants to download it until next month. "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," read a message to some of those trying to access the platform, adding, "We love you."

According to Apple’s rankings, Truth Social was the top free app in the US on Monday morning, besting the “Talking Ben the Dog” children’s game, streaming service HBO Max, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. The partial launch Monday follows an experimental “beta” launch to test the platform last week.

Trump Was Banned From All Social Media Platform After US Capitol Riot

Trump was banned from top social media platforms following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year that critics accused him of inciting. The ban has raised difficult questions about free speech in a social media industry dominated by a few tech giants — an issue that Trump and conservative media have seized upon.

Trump is hoping Truth Social will attract the millions who followed him on Twitter as he hints at a third presidential run, triggering a wave of other subscribers to justify the billions of dollars that investors have bet on the venture. Shares in a company that plans to buy Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent of Truth Social, have soared in recent months.

(With inputs from IANS, Associated Press)