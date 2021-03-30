Guwahati: After several attempts were made by Myanmarese nationals to enter India through border following the military coup in the neighbouring country last month, the Manipur government on Monday issued an order, asking the local authorities and civil society organisations to not open any camp for food and shelter to such refugees. In the order, the Biren Singh government has also directed that those seeking refuge in the state should be “politely turned away”. However, the state government said only medical attention can be provided in case of “grievous injuries” on “humanitarian consideration”. Notably, the order has been issued to deputy commissioners of the Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul and Churachandpur districts to take appropriate actions regarding the “illegal entry of Myanmarese nationals”. Also Read - Myanmar Bloodshed 'Absolutely Outrageous', US Working on Sanctions; Says Joe Biden

On the other hand, Myanmar’s Ambassador to the United Nations has urged the Indian government and various state governments to provide shelter to refugees in the wake of the humanitarian crisis in his country, saying the two countries “have a long history, let’s never forget that”. Also Read - Horrifying Day of Bloodshed: Myanmar Forces Kill 114 Civilians; UN Chief Demands Firm And Resolute International Response

The development comes as Myanmar has been witnessing in turmoil since the generals ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering mass protests demanding a return to democracy. Because of the social unrest, more than 420 people have died in the country since February 1 as the Junta struggled to control the protests. Also Read - Myanmar Armed Forces Kill Over 90 in Deadliest Day Since February 1 Coup

“Aadhar enrollment should be stopped immediately and Aadhar enrolment kits to be kept in safe custody,” the order from the Manipur government stated in the backdrop of decades of tussle over illegal migration from Bangladesh.

However, the order from the Biren Singh government drew criticism on social media with many claiming that the order is inhuman and goes against the country’s tradition of hospitality.

Last week, violence again erupted across Myanmar and the military used live rounds in more than 40 townships across nine regions including the city of Yangon, reported AFP quoting local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Apart from Manipur, other north-eastern states such as Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh also share border with Myanmar.

A PTI report quoted officials in Mizoram as saying that the number of Myanmarese nationals taking refuge in the state has crossed 1000 since last month’s military coup, and at least 100 such people were sent back to their country but they have again sneaked into the state.