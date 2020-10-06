New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has checked out of Walter Reed National Medical Center, four days after undergoing emergency treatment for the novel coronavirus. He flew back to the White House on his Marine One helicopter and immediately removed his mask while posing for the cameras. Also Read - No Festive Events in Containment Zones, Spatial Boundaries, Crowd Regualtion Must: Home Ministry Issues SOP Ahead of Dussehra, Diwali

In an unusual decision, he took the South Portico stairs, instead of the elevators, to go to his residence and waved at reporters. The president, after taking off his mask, stood up in the portico facing South Lawns for a few minutes and saluted Marine One. Also Read - Influenza Vaccine May Provide Roadmap to Prevent COVID-19

“I just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it’s really something very special,” Trump said in a video message posted on Twitter. “The doctors, the nurses, the first responders, and I learned so much about coronavirus. And one thing that’s for certain: don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you’re gonna beat it,” Trump added.

He further vowed to get back on the campaign trail, saying that he will be going back to work. “We’ll be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I know there’s a danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front, I led. Nobody’s that’s a leader would not do what I did. And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s okay. And now I’m better, and maybe I’m immune, I don’t know”, he stated further. “We have the best medicines in the world, and they’ve all happened very shortly, and they’re all getting approved, and the vaccines are coming momentarily. Thank you very much, and Walter Reed, what a group of people. Thank you very much”, he concluded. pic.twitter.com/OxmRcZ5nUZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump’s medical team says he is not entirely ‘out of the woods yet’ but able to go home, adding that the president’s oxygen levels are normal and he will get his fifth dose of Remdesivir at White House, reported Reuters.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh also asserted that the president intends to participate in the next presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden scheduled for October 15 in Miami.