London: Western nations shouldn't lift sanctions on Russia until all of Moscow's troops have left Ukraine, averred British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday while addressing a committee of British lawmakers.

Johnson said a ceasefire would not be enough and the G-7 should "intensify sanctions with a rolling program until every single one of (President Vladimir Putin's) troops is out of Ukraine."

He further added that Britain was discussing "going up a gear" in support to help Ukraine defend itself. He said sending armored personnel carriers was something the U.K. was "looking at."

The U.K. has sent anti-tank weapons and other military equipment to Ukraine but wants to avoid anything that could be seen as escalating the conflict.

