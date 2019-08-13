New Delhi: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has asked Pakistanis to not live in a “fool’s paradise” and expect the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to “wait with garlands” to support their objections to India’s scrapping Article 370 that pertained to J&K’s special status.

Interestingly, another daily has reported that Poland, which currently holds the UNSC presidency, has made it clear that Delhi and Islamabad should find a solution “bilaterally”. This is the first time that Poland has spoken out on the diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan.

Addressing the media at Muzaffarabad in PoK, Qureshi said that any of the P-5 nations could put a spanner in the works for Pakistan. He said the Islamic community may not back Pakistan as India was a big market where “many people” have invested.

He added, “Jazbaat ubharna bahut aasan hai, aitraaz karna use bhi aasan hai, lekin ek masle ko samajhkar aage le jaana pechida kaam hai, aage woh log aap ke liye haar leke nahi khade hai (Giving vent to emotions is easy, objecting is easier. But to understand an issue and move forward is complicated. They (UNSC) are not waiting for you with garlands).”

He said Pakistan shouldn’t harbour any hopes of it being a smooth sail and that any of the P-5 nations could put up a hurdle. “Do you have any doubts about this? You shouldn’t? Do not live in a fool’s paradise. Let people of Pakistan and Kashmir be aware. Nobody is holding out an invitation there,” he added.

Hinting at how there could be very little support from even Muslim nations and Arab countries in particular, Qureshi said those have financial interests in India. “Moving forward on the issue will require the utmost care. Unke interests hain. I have already said, I have indicated- ek arab ki market hai,” he said.

Probably referring to the ties between India, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Qureshi said the support of the Muslim community may not be forthcoming. “Many people have investments there, waise toh hum ummah aur Islam ki baat to karte hai, ummah ke mahafzo ne bahut se investments kar rakhi hai waha, unke mafadaat hai wahan (We may talk about our community but they all have interests there…The Muslim community has investments there).”