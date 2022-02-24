Kyiv: Soon after Russia declared war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law across the nation and urged its citizens to not panic. Zelensky has said that Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory. In an address to Ukrainian citizens in Russian, Zelensky said, “We are working. The army is working. Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”Also Read - Citizens in Kyiv Take Shelter In Underground Metro Stations As Russia Invades Ukraine

He went on to say Russia has hit military commands, airports and military depots in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Zelensky speaks to the nation. He says he's declared martial law and urges Ukrainians to stay home. “We are working. The army is working," he says. "Don't panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/vamBb0pLWu — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2022

‘We Want Peace’

Prior to this, in an emotional address to the nation late Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and lamented that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” he said in Russian, hours after declaring a nationwide state of emergency. But if the nation comes under an attack, “we will fight back.” The president also said he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday but was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign M Dmytro Kuleba stated, “This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now”. His representative is currently pleading the UN Security Council to defend Ukraine saying, “Russian President on record declared war. It’s the responsibility of this body to stop this war. I call on everyone to stop the war.”

Explosions in Kyiv After Putin Launches War

Multiple explosions were heard near the main airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine. Several reports indicate several explosions in the Boryspil area to the east of the capital, CNN reported.

He also warned other countries that any foreign attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen’. He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion. For the unversed, the Russian President’s declaration came at the same time as the UN Security Council in an emergency meeting was imploring him to stop pushing more troops towards Ukraine.