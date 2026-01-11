Home

Doomsday Plane, designed for use during nuclear war, spotted in US after 51 years

This four-engine aircraft can remain airborne for up to 12 hours without refueling.

New Delhi: A mysterious aircraft was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the United States. This aircraft is known as the Doomsday Plane. The presence of this massive aircraft immediately attracted attention. This plane appeared at a time when the US recently attacked Venezuela and now President Trump is talking about acquiring Greenland. Therefore, people are questioning the purpose of the Doomsday Plane’s appearance. Flight tracking data showed that the aircraft was flying from Offutt Air Force Base to Camp Springs, Maryland, which is located near Washington.

Designed for use during national emergencies

This American plane is officially designed for use during national emergencies. It was built to ensure that government operations continue uninterrupted during nuclear attacks. This is why it has been nicknamed the Doomsday Plane. Although it is usually kept out of public view, these rare domestic flights have caught the attention of social media users. It is a Boeing E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post (AACP), the current Nightwatch aircraft.

Who was on board the aircraft?

The New York Post, citing the Department of Defense, reported that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was on board when the aircraft landed in Los Angeles. However, the Pentagon did not comment on why the E-4B was used instead of a standard government aircraft.

About the Doomsday Plane

The official name of the Doomsday Plane is the E-4B Nightwatch. It serves as a National Airborne Operations Center (NAOC). It is designed as a flying command post, capable of carrying the US President and top military leaders during emergencies. This aircraft ensures that operations continue smoothly even during emergencies such as nuclear war.

It is a military version of the Boeing 747-200, which is protected against electromagnetic pulses (EMP). It features advanced communication systems that allow commanders to stay connected even if ground systems are destroyed. This four-engine aircraft can remain airborne for up to 12 hours without refueling. It also has in-flight refueling capabilities.

Facilities offered by E-4B Nightwatch

The Doomsday Plane is divided into a total of six areas, including a command work area, conference room, briefing room, operations team work area, communication area, and rest areas. One aircraft can accommodate 111 people. There are only four such aircraft in the United States. They are very rarely seen in public.

