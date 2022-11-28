‘Down With Xi’, Protestors Clash With Police In Shanghai Over China’s Zero Covid Policy

These protests are spreading across several cities in China as people are fed up with strict covid curbs and mandatory testing before stepping out.

Chinese police officers block off access to a site where protesters had gathered in Shanghai (AP Photo)

Shanghai: The demonstrations against China’s zero covid policy continue as hundreds of protestors clashed with the police in Shanghai on late Sunday. These protests are spreading across several cities in China as people are fed up with strict covid curbs and mandatory testing before stepping out. The apartment fire that killed 10 sparked this movement as people believed that the residents could not escape the building due to stringent curbs.

Breaking News：Chinese Protestors in Shanghai chanting “Xi Jinping, step down！Communist Party, step down！” This is huge!

Social media is flooded with videos of protests in Shanghai against Beijing’s zero covid policy. A large crowd gathered in Shanghai asking for relaxation in covid curbs in the city. The protestors were seen chanting slogans against the restrictions imposed by the government. The protest started after 10 people died and nine others were injured in an apartment fire in Urumqi.

“I’m here because I love my country, but I don’t love my government … I want to be able to go out freely, but I can’t. Our COVID-19 policy is a game and is not based on science or reality,” said a protester in the financial hub named Shaun Xiao.

Protesters also took to the streets in the cities of Wuhan and Chengdu on Sunday, while students on numerous university campuses around China gathered to demonstrate over the weekend.

On Sunday in Shanghai, police kept a heavy presence on Wulumuqi Road, which is named after Urumqi, where a candlelight vigil the day before turned into protests.

“We just want our basic human rights. We can’t leave our homes without getting a test. It was the accident in Xinjiang that pushed people too far,” said a 26-year-old protester in Shanghai who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

“The people here aren’t violent, but the police are arresting them for no reason. They tried to grab me but the people all around me grabbed my arms so hard and pulled me back so I could escape.”

China Sees Nearly 40,000 Covid Cases In New Record For 4th Straight Day

China reported a record high of 39,791 new COVID-19 infections on November 26, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That is compared with 35,183 new cases a day earlier – 3,474 symptomatic and 31,709 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

China To Continue With Zero Covid Policy Despite Protests

China looks to continue with its zero-COVID as government officials have defended the policy as life-saving and necessary to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system. Officials have vowed to continue with it despite the growing public pushback and its mounting toll on the world’s second-biggest economy.