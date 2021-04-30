Jerusalem: Dozens of people were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel on Friday. As per the reports of Reuters, the incident took place when tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the Mount Meron tomb of the 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for annual Lag B’Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance. Also Read - Despite Surge in COVID19 Cases, Israel to Start Welcoming International Tourists in May | Know Details

“We thought maybe there was a (bomb) alert over a suspicious package. No one imagined that this could happen here. Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness,” a pilgrim who gave his name as Yitzhak told Channel 12 TV. Also Read - Photo Of Missile Attack On Israeli Ship That Was On Way To Mundra Port Emerges

Tragedy in Meron: MDA is fighting for the lives of dozens wounded, and will not give up until the last victim is evacuated. 38 are in critical condition and still in the field

6 in critical condition who were evacuated

18 injured severely

2 moderately

39 lightly pic.twitter.com/xUWStFYqQh — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 30, 2021

Update from the incident in Meron: 36 injured lightly, 3 moderate, 10 critically, and dozens killed. MDA is providing assistance and evacuating the injured at the scene. pic.twitter.com/7vRyZPJ3U1 — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 29, 2021

Terming the incident as a ‘heavy disaster’, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties.”

Police said they have arrested two people for disrupting officers’ efforts to keep order at the site.