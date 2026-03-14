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Dozens of Pakistani soldiers killed by Taliban, launch drone attack on Islamabad Airport to avenge airstrikes

Dozens of Pakistani soldiers killed by Taliban, launch drone attack on Islamabad Airport to avenge airstrikes

Afghanistan has alleged that Pakistan is attacking innocent Afghans under the pretext of targeting the TTP, and that innocent children are being targeted.

The Taliban carried out drone strikes in Peshawar. (Image: AP/File)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, a new front has opened up in the hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Initially, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in the Afghan capital, Kabul, as well as in Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika; in retaliation, the Taliban unleashed a barrage of attacks, resulting in chaos in Islamabad and Peshawar. The Pakistan Air Force dropped bombs as far as Kabul and Kandahar, where the headquarters of the Taliban’s Al-Badr Corps was also targeted. According to sources, senior Taliban commanders were present at the location at the time of the attack. Pakistan claims it targeted hideouts belonging to the TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan).

Taliban attacks Islamabad Airport

According to TOLOnews, an explosion occurred near the Ahmad Shah Baba Airport in Kandahar. An oil refinery belonging to the private airline Kam Air was also targeted in the attack. Afghan security forces delivered a forceful retaliation to the Pakistani offensive. On Friday, they launched a drone attack on Islamabad Airport. Consequently, all flight operations at the airport had to be suspended. Fighter jets from the Pakistan Air Force were scrambled to the skies in an effort to prevent further attacks. The Taliban also targeted the Hamza Military Station, a major military installation located in the Faizabad area of ​​Islamabad. Pakistan suffered heavy casualties and damage in this attack.

We killed numerous Pakistani soldiers: Afghan Govt

The Afghan Ministry of Defense claims that numerous Pakistani soldiers were killed in this attack. The Taliban also carried out drone strikes in Peshawar. The Pakistan Army’s Kohat Central Command and the Kohat Brigade Camp were among the targets. The Afghan Ministry of Defense stated that dozens of Pakistani soldiers were killed and more than a dozen military posts were destroyed in these attacks. The Taliban’s retaliation to the Pakistan Army’s offensive was so swift and intense that it triggered widespread panic and alarm stretching from Peshawar all the way to Rawalpindi.

Civilian casualties

Meanwhile, civilians’ homes were destroyed in attacks carried out by Pakistan. In Afghanistan, it is alleged that Pakistan is attacking innocent Afghans under the pretext of targeting the TTP, and that innocent children are being targeted.

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