Kyiv: Dozens of soldiers were on Saturday died after the Russian troops hit a Ukrainian military barracks in the southern city of Mykolaiv, local witnesses told news agency AFP. "No fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks" when Russian troops struck early on Friday, a Ukrainian serviceman on the ground, 22-year-old Maxim, told AFP without providing his last name.

Saying that at least 50 bodies have been recovered, he said that he has no idea how many others are in the rubble.

Another soldier stated that the bombing could have killed around 100 people. However, the authorities have not yet released an official death toll.

The army base located in the north of the city was fully destroyed after being hit by several rockets on Friday morning.

“Yesterday orcs hit our sleeping soldiers with a rocket in a cowardly manner,” Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, said in a video on Saturday, using the Ukrainian nickname for Russian forces.

Giving further details, Mykolaiv’s mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told local journalists that the city, which had a pre-war population of nearly half a million residents, had been struck from the neighbouring region of Kherson, now under Russian control.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Swiss government to freeze the bank accounts of all Russian oligarchs.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported that Zelenskyy, who spoke via livestream on Saturday to thousands of antiwar protesters in the Swiss city of Bern, said “in your banks are the funds of the people who unleashed this war. Help to fight this. So that their funds are frozen. It would be good to take away those privileges from them.”