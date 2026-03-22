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Dramatic videos: Iran attacks land close to Israeli nuclear facility, strikes spark fresh fears

Dramatic videos: Iran attacks land close to Israeli nuclear facility, strikes spark fresh fears

Over 100 people were injured in the missile attacks carried out by Iran on Dimona and Arad.

Dramatic videos: Iran attacks land close to Israeli nuclear facility, strikes spark fresh fears

Tel Aviv: The Iran war with the United States and Israel has entered its 23rd day on Sunday, with no signs of ending soon. In the latest development, Iran’s state media recently stated that the country will carry out airstrikes on US-linked energy facilities set up across the Gulf region if the country’s fuel and energy facilities are targeted. Iran’s fresh threat came after US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to ‘obliterate’ Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours. Iran carried out missile attacks on Israel’s Dimona on Saturday. It was the first time that Tehran’s missiles breached Israel’s air defence systems in the area, which is very near to a nuclear site. Dimona is home to a crucial nuclear facility. This attack suggests that the conflict is entering a more deadly phase, with the US, Israel and Iran using their most lethal weapons.

Iranian Missiles Hit Near Israeli Nuclear Research Centre

At least 100 people sustained injuries in the Iranian strikes in Israel’s Dimona and Arad. The Israeli defence system failed to stop two Iranian ballistic missiles that directly hit residential areas. This was the first time when Iranian missiles dodged Israeli defence system and hit areas near the nuclear site.

It is to be noted that Dimona is located about 20 kms west of the nuclear research centre, while Arad lies around 35 kms to the north. Videos of Iran’s airstrikes surfaced on the internet, showing large explosions after missiles hit targets in Israel.

(Note: India.com does not independently verify the authenticity of the video.)

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JUST IN: Iranian ballistic missile strikes Dimona, Israel. pic.twitter.com/wZyzS2GGgO — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 21, 2026

JUST IN: Another view of an Iranian ballistic missile striking Dimona, Israel. pic.twitter.com/vImQZxVZJF — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 21, 2026

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In the videos, which are yet to be verified, people are seen inside their homes when the missiles suddenly struck the area. Doors and windows can be seen shattering from the impact.

⚡️Video from an apartment in Arad, Israel, of the moment of impact pic.twitter.com/pVNjPXeBlX — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) March 21, 2026

JUST IN: 70-year-old woman survives after Iranian ballistic missile hits her apartment in Israel. pic.twitter.com/uNQZhxCeSE — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 21, 2026

Iran conducted the missile attacks following an attack on its main nuclear enrichment site.

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