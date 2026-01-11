Home

‘Draw up plan to invade Greenland’: After success of Venezuela’s Operation, Trump plans major military action on Greenland, officials resist

The President has ordered the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to make plans for the invasion.

Donald Trump, the US President, appears to be moving forward with his ambitions to acquire Greenland. Trump has directed the United States military to develop a strategy to take over Greenland. He has publicly claimed multiple times that he wants to potentially acquire Greenland.

What is Trump’s interest in Greenland and why now?

According to a report from The Mail on Sunday, Donald Trump has instructed his top special forces commanders to create a strategy for invading Greenland, but this has met with resistance from senior military officials.

According to The Daily Mail, sources that policy ‘hawks’ close to the US President, including Stephen Miller, have been encouraged by the recent military operation in Venezuela and are now urging swift action to assert control over Greenland before strategic rivals like Russia or China can assert influence there.

When did discussions about military planning for Greenland begin?

According to British diplomats, one of Trump’s motivations is to create a distraction for American voters regarding the state of the U.S. economy before the mid-term elections later this year, when he risks losing control of Congress to the Democrats.

This action by the United States would not only affect Greenland; it would also put the United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer in direct opposition to the United States and create significant problems for future military cooperation within NATO. Some diplomatic sources believe that there is a potential for NATO to split apart due to this potential event.

The President has ordered the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to make plans for the invasion, sources were quoted as saying by The Daily Mail. The Joint Chiefs of Staff oppose the plan and consider it illegal due to the fact that Congress would not support the plan.

‘They have tried to distract Trump by talking about less controversial measures, such as intercepting Russian ‘ghost’ ships – a clandestine network of hundreds of vessels operated by Moscow to evade Western sanctions – or launching a strike on Iran,’ One source was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail. Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, has grown in strategic importance as Arctic shipping routes and military access have expanded due to climate change and geopolitical competition.

The White House has stated the possible acquisition of Greenland remains under active discussion, framing the Arctic territory as strategically vital to US national security and to deterring the activities of Russia and China.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump views Greenland as critical to countering Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic region.

