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Dubai, Abu Dhabi News: Air India, IndiGo issue advisories for flights, ask passenger to…

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News: Air India, IndiGo issue advisories for flights, ask passenger to…

Sixteen of those 30 flights are non-scheduled services operating to and from the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News: Air India, IndiGo issue advisories for flights, ask passenger to…

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News: Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Indian carriers – Air India and IndiGo – on Wednesday issued travel advisories for their Gulf region operations. The airlines requested flyers who have booked their tickets on Middle East routes to check their flight status before going to airports and to avail of rebooking options where airlines’ services remain suspended. The airlines issued advisories amid frequently changing travel conditions across the Middle East, which forced them to adjust their operations. Due to the escalating situation, several airlines have temporarily suspended their operations or certain routes.

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Dubai, Abu Dhabi News: 30 Flights to West Asia, Including 16 to the UAE

Air India and Air India Express are going to operate as many as 30 flights to and from the West Asia region on Wednesday. These 30 flights include both scheduled and non-scheduled services. Out of 30, 16 flights are non-scheduled services which are bound to operate to and from the United Arab Emirates.

PLEASE NOTE: Flights depend on slot availability and conditions at departure airports. The airline has all the necessary approvals from Indian and UAE authorities

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“These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.”

However, Air India has announced that all flights going and coming from countries like – North America, Europe, Australia and other regions will operate on schedule, with no disruption.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – Delhi; Air India Express – Delhi UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai UAE Ras Al Khaimah No No — UAE Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Amritsar, Kannur UAE Al Ain No No — Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur Oman Salalah No No — Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express – Kozhikode, Mangalore Saudi Arabia Riyadh Yes No — Saudi Arabia Dammam No No — Bahrain Bahrain No No — Qatar Doha No No — Kuwait Kuwait No No — Israel Tel Aviv No No —

Air India Routes That Remained Temporarily Suspended, Free Rebooking

Air India has offered flexible options on routes where its flights remain temporarily suspended. Flexible options are: Complimentary rebooking or a full refund, as per the flyer’s preference.

The airline has requested affected passengers to initiate requests through its official website.

“Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group’s scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.”

How To Rebook Or Cancel Air India Flight

Go to the official website airindia.com to submit a rebooking or cancellation request.

Contact 24×7 customer care number: +91 11 6932 9333 or +91 11 6932 9999

Air India is contacting affected flyers through their mobile numbers

Passengers must update their mobile numbers

Air India Express UAE Passengers: Additional Commercial Flights Now Available

IndiGo Travel Advisory: Passengers Are Asked To Check Flight Status Before Heading To The Airport

In its travel advisory, IndiGo Airline said that flight schedules for the Middle East may change due to evolving conditions in the region.

“With travel conditions across the Middle East changing, staying updated is important. Flight schedules may change, and customers are requested to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.”

The airline has confirmed that its flights to the Middle East for today are being operated and teams working to ensure a smooth travel despite the fluid situation.

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