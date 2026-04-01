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Dubai, Abu Dhabi News: Air India, IndiGo issue advisories for flights, ask passenger to…
Sixteen of those 30 flights are non-scheduled services operating to and from the United Arab Emirates.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi News: Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Indian carriers – Air India and IndiGo – on Wednesday issued travel advisories for their Gulf region operations. The airlines requested flyers who have booked their tickets on Middle East routes to check their flight status before going to airports and to avail of rebooking options where airlines’ services remain suspended. The airlines issued advisories amid frequently changing travel conditions across the Middle East, which forced them to adjust their operations. Due to the escalating situation, several airlines have temporarily suspended their operations or certain routes.
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Dubai, Abu Dhabi News: 30 Flights to West Asia, Including 16 to the UAE
Air India and Air India Express are going to operate as many as 30 flights to and from the West Asia region on Wednesday. These 30 flights include both scheduled and non-scheduled services. Out of 30, 16 flights are non-scheduled services which are bound to operate to and from the United Arab Emirates.
PLEASE NOTE: Flights depend on slot availability and conditions at departure airports. The airline has all the necessary approvals from Indian and UAE authorities
“These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.”
However, Air India has announced that all flights going and coming from countries like – North America, Europe, Australia and other regions will operate on schedule, with no disruption.
|Country
|Airport
|Scheduled Operations
|Ad Hoc Operations
|Operating Sectors
|UAE
|Dubai
|No
|Yes
|Air India – Delhi; Air India Express – Delhi
|UAE
|Abu Dhabi
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai
|UAE
|Ras Al Khaimah
|No
|No
|—
|UAE
|Sharjah
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express – Amritsar, Kannur
|UAE
|Al Ain
|No
|No
|—
|Oman
|Muscat
|Yes
|No
|Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur
|Oman
|Salalah
|No
|No
|—
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|Yes
|No
|Air India – Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express – Kozhikode, Mangalore
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh
|Yes
|No
|—
|Saudi Arabia
|Dammam
|No
|No
|—
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|No
|No
|—
|Qatar
|Doha
|No
|No
|—
|Kuwait
|Kuwait
|No
|No
|—
|Israel
|Tel Aviv
|No
|No
|—
Air India Routes That Remained Temporarily Suspended, Free Rebooking
Air India has offered flexible options on routes where its flights remain temporarily suspended. Flexible options are: Complimentary rebooking or a full refund, as per the flyer’s preference.
The airline has requested affected passengers to initiate requests through its official website.
“Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group’s scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.”
How To Rebook Or Cancel Air India Flight
- Go to the official website airindia.com to submit a rebooking or cancellation request.
- Contact 24×7 customer care number: +91 11 6932 9333 or +91 11 6932 9999
- Air India is contacting affected flyers through their mobile numbers
- Passengers must update their mobile numbers
- Air India Express UAE Passengers: Additional Commercial Flights Now Available
IndiGo Travel Advisory: Passengers Are Asked To Check Flight Status Before Heading To The Airport
In its travel advisory, IndiGo Airline said that flight schedules for the Middle East may change due to evolving conditions in the region.
“With travel conditions across the Middle East changing, staying updated is important. Flight schedules may change, and customers are requested to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.”
The airline has confirmed that its flights to the Middle East for today are being operated and teams working to ensure a smooth travel despite the fluid situation.
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