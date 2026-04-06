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Dubai: Air Canada, British Airways, Aegean Airlines, Brussels Airlines, air carriers that canceled flights to UAE’s city amid West Asia crisis

Here is the latest list of airlines that have extended flight cancellations to and from Dubai.

Published date india.com Published: April 6, 2026 12:19 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Dubai: Air Canada, British Airways, Aegean Airlines, Brussels Airlines, air carriers that canceled flights to UAE’s city amid West Asia crisis

Dubai Flights Cancelled: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia global air travel has been severely disrupted due to which several people are unable to fly to their destinations, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi. Stranded flyers in the Gulf region are still trying to return to their homes. Several national and international flights have extended suspensions of flights to and from the region due to safety concerns. Restricted airspace and rising jet fuel costs are also major reasons.

Airline Dubai Flights Status Abu Dhabi/Other Routes Status
Aegean Airlines Suspended until May 31 Not specified
airBaltic Suspended until October 24 Not specified
Air Canada Cancelled until September 7 Not specified
Air France Suspended until April 19 Not specified
KLM Suspended until May 17 Not specified
Austrian Airlines Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24
British Airways Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until later this year
Brussels Airlines Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24
Cathay Pacific Cancelled until May 31 Not specified
Edelweiss Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24
Emirates Reduced schedule Operating with limited services
Etihad Airways Operating normally Operating around 80 destinations
Eurowings Suspended until October 24 Abu Dhabi also suspended
Finnair Expected to resume in October Not specified
flynas Suspended until April 15 Abu Dhabi, Sharjah also suspended
ITA Airways Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24
LOT Polish Airlines Resume planned in October Not specified
Lufthansa Group Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24
Airline Dubai Flights Status Other Routes / Notes
Norwegian Air Cancelled until April 8 Winter season suspension
Pegasus Airlines Cancelled until May 1 Abu Dhabi and Sharjah also affected
Qantas Not specified Increasing flights to Rome, Paris; Perth–Singapore boosted
Qatar Airways Not specified Expanding Doha network to 120+ destinations by mid-May
Singapore Airlines Suspended until May 31 Not specified
SunExpress Cancelled until April 30 Not specified
Swiss Air Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24
Wizz Air Suspended until mid-September Abu Dhabi flights from Europe also suspended

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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