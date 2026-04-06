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Dubai: Air Canada, British Airways, Aegean Airlines, Brussels Airlines, air carriers that canceled flights to UAEs city amid West Asia crisis

Dubai: Air Canada, British Airways, Aegean Airlines, Brussels Airlines, air carriers that canceled flights to UAE’s city amid West Asia crisis

Here is the latest list of airlines that have extended flight cancellations to and from Dubai.

Dubai: Air Canada, British Airways, Aegean Airlines, Brussels Airlines, air carriers that canceled flights to UAE’s city amid West Asia crisis

Dubai Flights Cancelled: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia global air travel has been severely disrupted due to which several people are unable to fly to their destinations, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi. Stranded flyers in the Gulf region are still trying to return to their homes. Several national and international flights have extended suspensions of flights to and from the region due to safety concerns. Restricted airspace and rising jet fuel costs are also major reasons.

Airline Dubai Flights Status Abu Dhabi/Other Routes Status Aegean Airlines Suspended until May 31 Not specified airBaltic Suspended until October 24 Not specified Air Canada Cancelled until September 7 Not specified Air France Suspended until April 19 Not specified KLM Suspended until May 17 Not specified Austrian Airlines Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24 British Airways Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until later this year Brussels Airlines Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24 Cathay Pacific Cancelled until May 31 Not specified Edelweiss Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24 Emirates Reduced schedule Operating with limited services Etihad Airways Operating normally Operating around 80 destinations Eurowings Suspended until October 24 Abu Dhabi also suspended Finnair Expected to resume in October Not specified flynas Suspended until April 15 Abu Dhabi, Sharjah also suspended ITA Airways Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24 LOT Polish Airlines Resume planned in October Not specified Lufthansa Group Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24

Airline Dubai Flights Status Other Routes / Notes Norwegian Air Cancelled until April 8 Winter season suspension Pegasus Airlines Cancelled until May 1 Abu Dhabi and Sharjah also affected Qantas Not specified Increasing flights to Rome, Paris; Perth–Singapore boosted Qatar Airways Not specified Expanding Doha network to 120+ destinations by mid-May Singapore Airlines Suspended until May 31 Not specified SunExpress Cancelled until April 30 Not specified Swiss Air Suspended until May 31 Abu Dhabi suspended until October 24 Wizz Air Suspended until mid-September Abu Dhabi flights from Europe also suspended

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