Dubai big update: Planning to shift to Dubayy? City introduces Flexi Rent Plan with monthly, quarterly payment options

Dubai Flexi Rent Plan: In a major relief for people planning to move to Dubai and existing residents, Dubai Land Department (DLD) has introduced Flexi Rent scheme. The scheme allows tenants to choose between monthly, quarterly or annual payment plans through participating real estate companies.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/dubai-big-update-planning-to-shift-to-dubayy-city-introduces-flexi-rent-plan-with-monthly-quarterly-payment-options-8454973/ Copy

Dubai big update: Planning to shift to Dubayy? City introduces Flexi Rent Plan with monthly, quarterly payment options | Image: AI

Dubai Flexi Rent Plan: What comes as a major relief for people who are planning to shift to Dubai or even for those who are already living in the city, is that the Dubai Land Department (DLD) has introduced the Flexi Rent scheme. The new initiative focuses on providing a more flexible and accessible rental solution to people. Under the scheme, tenants are allowed to pay rent through participating real estate companies and choose monthly, quarterly or annual payment plans. This will help tenants reduce their upfront financial commitments.

According to Khalid Al Shaibani, Director of the Rental Affairs Department at DLD, authorities have started the scheme in order to ease the financial pressure on tenants. Shaibani added that the plan will also support tenant’s long-term community wellbeing.

Initially, the programme includes 12 developers from the emirate, though Al Shaibani said more developers may join later.

“Tenants can divide the instalment plan, they can provide a grace period, they can redesign the payment plan, and in case there is any increment for this year and only for specific cases, they can just ignore it,” Khaleej Times quoted Al Shaibani as saying.

Also Read: Attack on Dubai: Iran warns of UAE invasion if Donald Trump launches ground attack – but why Dubai?

He added that participation will depend on agreements between interested tenants and the participating companies. People who are opting for the scheme can make payment through credit cards, debit cards or cheques.

Al Shaibani clarified that tenants who had already agreed to pay in four cheques before the program will not have to pay the usual fee.

According to DLD official, Flexi Pay scheme will be part of several affordable and pocket friendly rental initiatives that will be introduced in the coming months.

“We want to emphasise that affordable leasing is not the end of the road, but rather the beginning of a new era of real estate innovation,” he said during the launch on Tuesday.

“We assure you that the Dubai Land Department and Trustees will continue in the coming months to launch more initiatives and high-quality solutions that enhance customer experience, strengthen the resilience of the real estate market, and support Dubai’s future goals.”

Conclusion

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched the Flexi Rent scheme to make rental payments easier for residents and people planning to move to Dubai. Under the initiative, tenants can choose monthly, quarterly or annual rent payment options. This will reduce tenants’ burden of large upfront payments.