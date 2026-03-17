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Dubai Blasts: Loud explosions jolt city again, UAE airspace shut down? – All you need to know

Dubai Blasts: Loud explosions jolt city again, UAE airspace shut down? – All you need to know

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the air defence systems were actively intercepting Iranian drones and missiles within national airspace.

Dubai Blast: Loud explosion jolts city again, UAE airspace shut down? – All you need to know

Dubai Blasts: Loud explosions jolted Dubai on Tuesday, sending a plume of smoke over several areas of the Middle East’s financial hub, marking Day 17 of the deadly conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. Authorities clarified that the sounds of explosions were a result of ‘successful interceptions’ by the country’s air defence systems. The UAE Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the defence systems were detecting and intercepting Iranian drones and missiles within its airspace. Officials reassured the public that the explosions were linked to defence operations and not direct strikes.

Authorities in Dubai confirm that the sounds heard in various areas of the city are the result of successful interceptions. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

UAE Shut Airspace Over “Incoming Missile, Drone Threats From Iran”

The UAE has closed its airspace after its military responded ‘to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran’ as a precautionary measure. However, the airspace was reopened after temporarily closure. According to GCAA, the decision to close the airspace was taken by the officials after a “comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks,” in coordination with national and international agencies.

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