Home

News

Dubai BLAST: Massive explosions rock Dubai, clouds of smoke seen as Iran continues airstrikes in Gulf – All you need to know

Dubai BLAST: Massive explosions rock Dubai, clouds of smoke seen as Iran continues airstrikes in Gulf – All you need to know

A drone crashed in Dubai’s Al Bada’a area on Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Dubai BLAST: Massive explosions rock Dubai, clouds of smoke seen as Iran continues airstrikes in Gulf – All you need to know

Dubai BLAST: A massive explosion jolted Dubai on Thursday, with authorities reporting no injuries. Dubai Media Office, in a post on X, confirmed the incident and said that no injuries were reported. The announcement came after reports of loud explosions in the city. Smoke was also seen above a residential neighbourhood, the news agency AFP reported. “Dubai authorities are responding to a minor drone incident in the Al Bada’a area. No injuries have been reported,” the DMO wrote on X. The fresh explosion in the heart of the city has raised concerns about security in the Middle East.

What Happened in Downtown Dubai?

An explosion occurred in the Al Bada’a, a busy area that houses the prominent Burj Khalifa and the massive Dubai Mall. According to eyewitnesses, they heard a powerful explosion and saw smoke rising above the buildings.

The Downtown Dubai area is known as the “Centre of Now” of the city. It is home to several iconic structures such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and the Dubai Fountain. Downtown Dubai attracts lakhs of visitors each year.

Local authorities immediately responded and secured the location to assess the damage.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Gulf Under Attack

It is worth noting that the Gulf region is under tremendous pressure due to the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran. Several locations across the region have been targeted since the beginning of the conflict on February 28. As per local media, at least 24 people have lost their lives across the Gulf region since the conflict began.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.