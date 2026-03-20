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Dubai BLASTS: Explosion heard in city on Eid Ul-Fitr – Whats happening in UAE?

Dubai BLASTS: Explosion heard in city on Eid Ul-Fitr – What’s happening in UAE?

Dubai's official media office on Friday said that the interception of all the missiles and drones had been successful and no injury took place.

Dubai BLASTS: Explosion heard in city on Eid Ul-Fitr – What’s happening in UAE?qDubai BLASTS: Explosion heard in city on Eid Ul-Fitr – What’s happening in UAE?

Dubai BLASTS: Heavy and loud explosions shook Dubai in the United Arab Emirates early Friday, as the city geared up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The explosions disrupted Eid morning in the city as the air defence systems intercepted and destroyed an Iranian barrage. According to Dubai’s official media office, the missile and drone interceptions had been successful and no casualties were reported. The missile and drone attacks came as UAE marked Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and as all the mosques made the day’s first call to prayer.

Saudi Arabia Shoot Down Two More Drones

Saudi Arabian authorities have stated that their defence systems have intercepted Iranian drones on Friday. The drones and missile attacks are happening when the United States has announced that it is sending more troops and warships to Iran to join the ongoing war, Al-Jazeera reported.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed five drones over the eastern province today.

US Loses 16 Military Aircraft

According to a report by Bloomberg, the United States has lost as many as 16 high-tech military aircraft since the start of the conflict with Iran.

The drones that were destroyed were all armed Reapers that were used by US troops in Iran and in West Asia. The four fighter jets that have been lost included – F-15 fighter jets (3) that were accidentally shot down by Kuwait, K-135 tanker was destroyed during a refuelling in Iraq.

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