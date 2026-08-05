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Dubai blasts: Multiple explosions reported in UAE capital amid Iran war, video surfaces

Explosions hit Dubai’s Jebel Ali industrial area on Tuesday night, with social media videos showing thick smoke filling the sky.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 5, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
dubai blasts
Dubai blasts: Multiple explosions reported in UAE capital amid Iran war, video surfaces | Image: X

Dubai Blasts: Several explosions jolted United Arab Emirates’ major city of Dubai on Tuesday night. Videos surfaced on social media platforms showing thick plumes of smoke in the night sky. Iran’s Mehr news agency, citing Emirates officials, said that seven blasts occurred in 20 minutes near the Jebel Ali industrial area.

One of the videos, which was shared on X, showed black smoke bellowing in the sky near a residential neighbourhood.

Read more: Iran-US war: Massive explosions heard in Dubai as Iran attacks near....


According to NASA’s thermal image, a fire broke out at a warehouse near a port, where fuel was stored.

Iraqi news outlets reported that a missile attack was carried out on the UAE from Yemen amid the ongoing war between the United States and Iran. However, local news outlets have not yet reported an official cause for the explosion.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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