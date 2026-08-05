Dubai blasts: Multiple explosions reported in UAE capital amid Iran war, video surfaces

Dubai Blasts: Several explosions jolted United Arab Emirates’ major city of Dubai on Tuesday night. Videos surfaced on social media platforms showing thick plumes of smoke in the night sky. Iran’s Mehr news agency, citing Emirates officials, said that seven blasts occurred in 20 minutes near the Jebel Ali industrial area.
One of the videos, which was shared on X, showed black smoke bellowing in the sky near a residential neighbourhood.
BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis have struck the industrial area of Jebel Ali in Dubai, UAE, per initial reports. Widespread fires and plumes of smoke over the area and multiple explosions in Dubai in the past few minutes. pic.twitter.com/eMH9ASsNeT
— The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) August 5, 2026
According to NASA’s thermal image, a fire broke out at a warehouse near a port, where fuel was stored.
Iraqi news outlets reported that a missile attack was carried out on the UAE from Yemen amid the ongoing war between the United States and Iran. However, local news outlets have not yet reported an official cause for the explosion.
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