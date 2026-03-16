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Dubai-bound Emirates flight returns to India following security incident, 19 Indian arrested in UAE

Dubai-bound Emirates flight returns to India following ‘security incident’, 19 Indian arrested in UAE

The Emirates flight left the Kochi airport at around 4.30 am today but was directed to turn back due to the closure of the Dubai International Airport.

Dubai-bound Emirates flight returns to India following ‘security incident’, 19 Indian arrested in UAE

Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Returns To Kochi: Flight operations to and from Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended following a drone strike early Monday morning. The drone attack caused a massive fire at one of the nearby fuel tanks. The incident forced several aircraft to cancel landings and circle outside the airport while the emergency teams doused the flames. A Dubai-bound Emirates flight returned to Kochi as it did not receive permission to land at the airport following the drone incident. The flight left the Kochi airport at around 4.30 am but was later directed to turn back due to the closure of the Dubai international airport following the drone incident.

Dubai Media Office took to X and informed about the drone incident. “Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport,” the DMO posted. “All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety,” it further informed.

Dubai drone ATTACK: Massive fire breaks out near Dubai International Airport, authorities suspend flight operations – VIDEO

After dousing the fire, authorities stated that no injuries were reported, however, a temporary suspension was announced as a precautionary measure.

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“Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff,” Dubai’s media office posted on X.

Notably, several flights scheduled to land at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were diverted to other airports, majorly to Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

19 Indians Arrested In UAE

As many as 35 people, including 19 Indian citizens, were arrested in the United Arab Emirates for posting video clips on the internet. The clips allegedly contained “misleading and fabricated content” during tensions in the Middle East. According to a statement by UAE attorney general Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, the arrest followed strict monitoring of digital platforms, which focused on curbing the spread of fabricated information aimed to provoke public disorder.

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