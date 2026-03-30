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Dubai could be destroyed if…: What warning did US economist issue to UAE?

‘Dubai could be destroyed if…’: What warning did US economist issue to UAE?

According to US economist Jeffrey Sachs, UAE is in an “absurd mess” and is making things worse by continuing its alignment with United States and Israel.

‘Dubai could be destroyed if…’: What warning did US economist issue to UAE?

‘Dubai Could Be Blown Up If UAE Enters War’: Jeffrey Sachs, Top US economist Jeffrey Sachs has recently warned the United Arab Emirates against joining the ongoing war between the United States, Israel and Iran, saying the decision could put major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi at immediate risk. During an interview with news agency ANI, Sachs stated that the Middle Eastern country is in a critical situation and is worsening the situation by continuing its alliance with the US and Israel. The statement by the US economist comes amid the escalating conflict between the US and Iran.

What Did Jeffrey Sachs Say?

Sachs clearly said that major cities – Dubai and Abu Dhabi – could face airstrikes if the UAE join the war.

“Basically, Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be blown up if the UAE gets into the war. These are resort areas. These are tourist destinations. These are not fortified missile defence areas. These are places where rich people are going to party and put their money. And to enter a war zone is to defeat the entire purpose of a place like Dubai. The Emirates got itself into an absurd mess with its eyes open. And it keeps doubling down, by the way,” he told ANI.

Invitation For Disaster

According to Sachs, the decision made by the Gulf nations to partner with the US through the Abraham Accords was, according to him an ‘invitation for disaster’. He said it because the Abraham Accords made the countries more dependent on US protection. It is transforming into what former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has termed as “fatal friendship”.

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“Every day I repeat Kissinger’s famous adage, and I’ll repeat it at this point as well, that to be an enemy of the United States is dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal,” he added.

US Economist Advises UAE To Avoid ‘Doubling Down’ On Losing Strategy, Urges Focus On National Security

The UP economist advised the Middle Eastern country not to “double down on a losing proposition”, but to understand the critical situation and prioritise its security.

“I don’t want to be misunderstood, but the naivete of this announcing yesterday that we’re going to join this effort against the evil Iranians and we’re going to continue to honour our commitment to put trillions of dollars into the United States. Come on. Enough. Protect yourself. Understand the situation. You think that doubling down on a losing proposition is really the right way to proceed at this point, but that’s exactly what they’re doing,” he said.

On March 20, Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry warned West Asian countries to prevent US from using their military bases for strikes against it.

According to Iran, these bases are the “root cause” of the current crisis., claimed Iran. The government has warned that such actions would mean supporting the aggression.

However, the Gulf states condemned missile and drone strikes from Iran against their energy infrastructure, indicating stronger support for the US.

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