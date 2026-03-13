Dubai Creek Harbour Strike: Drone hits residential tower, sparking massive fire, evacuations amid Iran war – New VIDEO

Home

Residents of the building, which is located in Dubai’s iconic Creek Harbour area, were evacuated and Dubai Civil Defence teams doused the fire.

Dubai Creek Harbour Strike: Massive fire broke out at a building in Dubai’s iconic Creek Harbour area on Thursday following an Iranian drone strike. According to the Dubai Media Office, emergency teams rushed to the spot after getting the distress call about a drone crash. Dubai has become one of the places in the Middle East which is continuously being targeted by Iranian airstrikes. Later in the day another blast jolted the city. DMO informed about another drone incident in the Al Bada’a area. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

What Happened At Creek Harbour Area?

The Dubai Media Office on Thursday took to X and informed about the drone attack.

“Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe. No injuries have been reported,” DMO wrote in the post.

Dubai has been among the places in the Middle East targeted by Iranian forces amid the conflict there. The unrest started after the US and Israel launched a joint strike, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Watch The Video Here

Iranian drone falls on a residential tower in Dubai’s Creek Harbour, confirmed by the Dubai Media Office.#Dubai pic.twitter.com/hfMM7wB6gY — M9 USA (@M9USA_) March 13, 2026

Residents Evacuated

Emergency teams evacuated residents of the building as a precaution. The Dubai Civil Defence teams brought the flames under control and declared the building safe, confirming that no injuries were reported.

“Authorities in Dubai are responding to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour. Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe. No injuries have been reported,” the Media Office said in a series of posts on X.

⚡️Scenes from Dubai tonight after a drone attack pic.twitter.com/gHHJUqjKGJ — The Global Monitor (@theglobal4u) March 11, 2026

Video, Images Flooded Internet

Authorities released images of the drone attack, the images showed one of the floors of the structure, located in Creek Harbor, damaged. Creek Harbor is famous for its high-end residences and hotels.

Massive Explosions Rocked Al Bada’a Area Rock

A massive explosion jolted Dubai on Thursday, with authorities reporting no injuries. Dubai Media Office, in a post on X, confirmed the incident and said that no injuries were reported. The announcement came after reports of loud explosions in the city. Smoke was also seen above a residential neighbourhood, the news agency AFP reported. “Dubai authorities are responding to a minor drone incident in the Al Bada’a area. No injuries have been reported,” the DMO wrote on X. The fresh explosion in the heart of the city has raised concerns about security in the Middle East.

Gulf Under Attack

The Gulf region is feeling the pressure of the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran. Iranian forces targeted several locations across the region since after February 28 US-Israel attack. At least 24 people were dead across the gulf region since the conflict began.

