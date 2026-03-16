Home

News

Dubai drone ATTACK: Massive fire breaks out near Dubai International Airport, authorities suspend flight operations - VIDEO

Dubai drone ATTACK: Massive fire breaks out near Dubai International Airport, authorities suspend flight operations – VIDEO

The drone struck a fuel tank, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend flight operations as a precautionary measure.

Dubai drone ATTACK: Massive fire breaks out near Dubai International Airport, authorities suspend flight operations

Dubai Drone Attack: Dubai was again hit by a fresh drone strike on Monday morning. A massive fire broke out near Dubai International Airport following the drone strike that hit a fuel tank amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East. The incident prompted the airport authorities to temporarily suspend flight operations as a precautionary measure. According to the city’s authorities, a civil defence team was immediately deployed to curb the flames. No casualties have been reported so far. Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world.

Drone Attack Video Surfaced Online

Eyewitnesses recorded a video of the incident and circulated it online. The purported clip showcased massive flames after an explosion.

JUST IN: Iranian drone strikes near Dubai International Airport, causing a large fire. pic.twitter.com/hBnyBwZh9e — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 16, 2026

Please Note: India.com could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What Did Dubai Media Office Say?

Dubai Media Office took to X and informed about the drone attack. It stated that the drone incident affected one of the fuel tanks of the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

“A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far,” DMO said.

Drone Strike Comes After Iran Warns UAE Over Ports Used in Attacks

It is worth noting that the drone strike comes a day after Iran called for the evacuation of three UAE ports. The warning marked the first time Tehran has threatened UAE’s non-US assets. The Middle East country has already accused US of using ports, docks and hideouts in UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island. Notably, Kharg Island is the hub to the main terminal handling of Iran’s oil exports.

Iran has started deadly missile and drone attacks in the Middle East countries targeting US bases since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on February 28. The US-Israel airstrikes killed Tehran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other political and military figures.

Gulf Countries Faced Over 2,000 Missile And Drone Attacks

Since the beginning of the US-Irael war against Iran, Gulf Arab countries have faced over 2,000 missile and drone attacks. These attacks targeted locations such as US diplomatic missions, military bases and oil facilities, ports, airports, hotels and commercial buildings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.