Dubai flights hit by major disruptions as DGCA issues fresh advisory amid middle east tensions

Flight disruptions hit Dubai routes as DGCA issues advisory amid Middle East tensions. Indian airlines suspend services, urging passengers to check flight status before travelling to Gulf destinations.

If you are travelling to Dubai and the GCC countries, you may want to check your flight status and booking multiple times. On Wednesday, flights and travel advice to Dubai and the Gulf nations were disrupted as countries closed their airspace after tensions rose in the Middle East. Airlines and aviation authorities scrambled to respond as developments unfolded at breakneck speed. If you are heading to the airport soon, keep reading for updates.

DGCA Advises Airlines Not To Fly Over These 11 Countries Till March 2, 2026

In light of the recent geopolitical situation in the Middle East region, India’s aviation regulator DGCA has issued a strong directive to airlines.

The DGCA has asked airlines not to fly over 11 countries – Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq among others – till March 2, 2026, in the interest of safety.

The DGCA added that it has issued this advisory in light of the warnings issued by other aviation regulators around the world, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Flight Cancellations: Bookings To Dubai And These Countries Affected

India’s national carrier Air India, along with airlines like IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet have grounded flights till further notice.

Flights to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iraq will not operate till further notice. Earlier on Wednesday, over 410 flights were cancelled. Another 444 flights are likely to be cancelled on Thursday.

Air India Express flights to the Gulf region are suspended till 23:59 hrs on 1 March 2026.

Guests are eligible for a free date change or cancellation for travel scheduled till 5 March 2026. Fare difference applies. For any assistance, guests may #ChatWithTia or use ‘Manage… pic.twitter.com/j4F5b1pYTz — Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) February 28, 2026

Some international airlines have suspended flights till February 28, affecting travel to Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi and nearby airports. Some flights have been diverted while others have seen delays and new schedules being implemented at airports worldwide.

Delhi airport Warns About Flights To Westbound Destinations

Indian airports are also warning passengers about the current situation. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has asked passengers that flights to westbound destinations “may experience delays/schedule changes.”

For passengers flying via Dubai or with layovers in the UAE and other Gulf countries – please check with your airlines regarding your flight status and refrain from coming to the airport unless you have confirmed your flight status with the airlines.”

Travel Safety Is Top Priority For Airlines

Despite the chaos that passengers are facing, airlines and aviation bodies are ensuring that safety comes first. “Safety of our passengers and crew is our topmost priority. All decisions related to cancellation of flights and/or rerouting of flights are being taken as per DGCA guidelines and based on the safety assessment of the situation,” a DGCA spokesperson and an airline official told AviaSoft.

Airlines are also opening up options for travellers such as rebooking flights, waivers and 24×7 helplines. Travel via Dubai may see changes and travellers are recommended to stay tuned to airline announcements. Do not rely on third-party platforms for information on your cancelled or rescheduled flights.

Travellers are also being advised to:

Double check with airlines on your flight schedules

Follow DGCA and airport notices

Reach the airport early

Expect flight changes

