Dubai has only eight days of food left, UAE issues big warning as Iran war goes on

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and most Gulf countries rely on imports to meet their food needs.

The crisis in Dubai is particularly acute.

New Delhi: Due to Iran’s ongoing war with the US and Israel, people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may face food shortages. The crisis is particularly acute in Dubai, where the city has only eight days of fresh food left. The war has disrupted shipping lanes throughout the region, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, significantly disrupting trade. Experts say the situation will worsen if maritime trade does not improve.

Eight days of fresh food supplies

According to NBT, analyst Shanaka Anslem Pereira shared a statement from Stefan Paul, logistics chief at X. Speaking to Swiss broadcaster SRF on March 5, Paul said that Dubai currently has ten days of fresh food supplies, meaning it has only eight days left as of Saturday, 07 March 2026. He based this information on supply chain data monitored by his company. He has stressed the need to improve things as quickly as possible.

Gulf countries import food

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and most Gulf countries rely on imports to meet their food needs. Many major cities, including Dubai, receive a significant portion of their food from abroad. 70 per cent of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s food passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping corridor blocked by Iran following attacks by Israel and the United States.

Disrupted air traffic

Missile and drone attacks during the fighting have disrupted air traffic. Data from aviation analytics firm Aven shows that air cargo capacity in the Middle East decreased by 22 per cent between February 28 and March 3. The disruption to sea and air cargo has impacted food supplies, leading to shortages of fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

Shortages, but no cause for concern

Experts say that while there may be a shortage of fresh food, there is no need to worry. The UAE has a substantial stock of grains, frozen food, and other non-perishable items. Analysts say that the supply of fresh produce may decrease, but there is no danger that people will face a problem in getting food to eat.

