Dubai International Airport: Daily flights fall from 1,200 to just 20 after Iran strikes close middle east airspace

Dubai International Airport witnessed an unprecedented aviation collapse, dropping from 1,200 daily flights to just 20 after Middle East airspace closures triggered by escalating Iran-related military strikes.

Dubai International Airport stands unusually calm at sunset, with grounded aircraft lined up on the runway as regional tensions disrupt normal flight operations.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), one of the world’s busiest airports by passenger traffic, came to a near standstill on Monday as only 20 flights took off or landed on March 2. The surprising revelations were recorded by flight tracking platform Flightradar24 as reported by The Points Guy.

Dubai airport’s typically busy radar had only 16 departures and 4 arrivals on March 2

Dubai International Airport usually sees over 1,200 flights every day but that figure dropped to just 20 when the airport closed its doors on Monday amid airspace closures due to tensions in the Middle East.

Flights across Europe, Asia, and North America were canceled or diverted as countries across the Middle East restricted their airspace over safety concerns amid attacks between Iran and countries like the U.S. and Israel.

Airports turned chaotic as planes canceled and passengers waited for hours

Flights were grounded to “departed” status as passengers faced long lines at airports worldwide with uncertainty of when flights would resume. Some airlines were forced to divert mid-flight or turn back completely.

India was one of the countries affected by the airspace closures, turning flights heading to the Middle East around mid-flight.

Flights resume but concerns over increased airfares continue

Airports began reopening on Tuesday as some airlines started to allow departures once again. Major UAE carriers including Emirates, flydubai, and Etihad have announced select flights will depart Dubai airports, though these are likely to focused on repatriation and aid efforts.

Dubai Airports also confirmed operations have resumed following a 48-hour suspension. However, the airport authority has announced regular commercial flights won’t be resuming operations anytime soon.

Flight cancellations have had a global impact

Flight cancellations continue to cause panic for would-be travelers as some airfare prices skyrocket. Many countries like India and Pakistan have seen more flight cancellations than travelers reaching helplines for information.

Flight insurance rarely covers war which leaves many travelers out of luck and personally responsible for non-refundable bookings.

What’s next for air travel?

If you’re looking to travel soon, keep an eye on your flight statuses as things are likely to change. Airports and airlines are advising passengers to stay tuned for updates on when normal service will resume.

