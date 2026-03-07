Home

Dubai International Airport faces significant disruptions after Irans drone attack, left only with 8-day food supply

People in the United Arab Emirates may face food shortages, and the crisis is particularly acute in Dubai,

The war is now in its second week. (Copyright Euronews/RF)

New Delhi: Fresh attacks by Iran in the UAE occurred on Saturday, 07 March 2026. Loud explosions were heard in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Officials reported that a drone landed at Dubai’s airport, though the impact was limited. They also reported that debris from an intercepted missile caused damage. Following this, Dubai’s airspace has been closed again. A day earlier, residents of Dubai and Qatar received missile threat alerts on their phones. However, Qatar reiterated that the security threat had passed.

Security concerns across the region

According to the flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, several aircraft were circling or delaying their arrivals to Dubai amid reports of a possible Iranian drone attack. This development comes as the conflict between the US and Iran continues into its second week, raising security concerns across the region.

War’s impact on Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports and second only to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, is facing significant disruptions from the Iranian attacks. An airport statement said a concourse was damaged and four staff members were injured, adding that the terminals had already been evacuated.

Iranian attacks on eight countries

The war, which began after the US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, is now in its second week. Iran has retaliated by attacking eight countries in the Middle East, primarily targeting US military bases. The UAE has been hardest hit by these attacks.

Dubai food shortage

Also, due to Iran’s ongoing war with the US and Israel, people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may face food shortages, and the crisis is particularly acute in Dubai, where the city has only eight days of fresh food left. The war has disrupted shipping lanes throughout the region, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, significantly disrupting trade. Experts say the situation will worsen if maritime trade does not improve.

