Dubai international airport shutdown leaves Sonal Chauhan and Vicky Pattison stranded amid Iran strikes

Celebrities including PV Sindhu, Sonal Chauhan and Vicky Pattison remain stranded in Dubai after Iran-related strikes disrupted Gulf airspace, grounding flights and triggering widespread travel chaos.

Celebrities in Dubai are stranded at the airport as flights to and from the UAE are suspended due to attacks between Iran and the United States. Iran launched missile attacks on Israel in response to the Israel attack on Iran. Strikes have impacted flights and airspace across the Gulf region with several explosions reported in cities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Dubai International Airport was also impacted, forcing Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways to cancel all flights as airport authorities inspected and assess damage from the attacks. Passengers are stranded at the world’s busiest airport for international travel after all flights were suspended.

Several travelers have taken to social media to share their account of what is currently happening at Dubai airport:

PV Sindhu shares scary Dubai Airport experience

Indian Badminton champion PV Sindhu is stranded at Dubai airport as she was traveling to Birmingham for the All England Open Badminton championships. Sindhu shared a series of tweets about her experience at the airport.

She said flights were initially suspended for 3 hours but were later told there will be no flights departing Dubai. PV Sindhu also tweeted that she could hear explosions from her hotel window.

Emirati authorities have since moved travelers including Sindhu to a safer location.

“The Indian Embassy has reached out to me and also been in touch with my mom to ensure my safety,” PV Sindhu tweeted.

Sonal Chauhan reveals UAE hotel arrest

Actress Sonal Chauhan took to Twitter to plead with the Indian government for help as she is stuck in Dubai.

Sonal who is currently in Dubai for work said she is “effectively trapped” and has nowhere to go. She concluded her thread by tagging the Indian PM Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs India in hopes they could provide assistance in getting her home.

Reality Star Vicky Pattison Stranded in Dubai

Love Island star Vicky Pattison is also stuck in Dubai. She and her boyfriend were scheduled to fly to Australia but were unable to do so after flights were canceled.

Posting from her hotel room, Pattison said: “We’re safe but there won’t be any flights going anywhere for the foreseeable so we have no idea when we’re going home.”

Pattison’s costar Laura Anderson who was traveling with her daughter also tweeted:

“We’re all safe but there are no flights going anywhere so we’re staying in our hotel.”

Many passengers are affected by the suspension of all flights. With major airlines including Emirates suspending all flights until further notice.

The Israeli and Iranian conflicts are expected to impact travel for the next couple of days. With airports and airlines still assessing the safety of flying, travelers should prepare for flights to be canceled.

