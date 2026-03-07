Dubai international airport suspends all operations amid US-Israel-Iran war

Home

According to the Dubai Media Office, the suspension was linked to falling debris following an interception.

Dubai International Airport Suspended All Operations: Amid the escalating United States–Israel–Iran war, Dubai International Airport on Saturday announced that it is temporarily suspending all its operations after a ‘minor’ security incident. The Dubai Media Office informed that the airport is pausing its operations as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and airline crews.

“For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols,” Dubai Media Office posted on X.

In a statement, the DMO said that the suspension of the airport operations is linked to falling debris after an interception.

