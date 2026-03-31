Home

News

Dubai: Iran carries out airstrike on fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker at Dubai port after Donald Trumps Kharg Island warning

Dubai: Iran carries out airstrike on fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker at Dubai port after Donald Trump’s Kharg Island warning

Oil tanker - Al-Salmi - was directly targeted by Iran while stationed in the anchorage area of Dubai's port.

Dubai: Iran carries out airstrike on fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker at Dubai port after Donald Trump’s Kharg Island warning

Dubai: It seems like the ongoing tension in West Asia is not going to be over soon as Iran on Tuesday attacked a giant fully-loaded crude oil tanker stationed at the Dubai port, UAE. The tanker caught fire soon after the attack, damaging its hull, Kuwait’s state news agency reported. As per a report by KUNA, the oil tanker named Al-Salmi was targeted when it was stationed in the anchorage area of the port. It was the latest in a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the Gulf region and the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The ships have been targeted, especially in the Strait, since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.

Kuwait Issues Warning Of Possible Oil Spill

According to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the oil tanker was subjected to a direct and ‘criminal Iranian attack’. It stated that the tanker was fully loaded at the time of the attack, issuing a warning of a possible oil spill in the waters.

KPC further stated that the attack on the oil tanker vessel damaged its hull and sparked a fire on board. However, it also confirmed that no casualties were reported.

: It seems like the ongoing tension in West Asia is not going to be over soon, as Iran on Tuesday attacked a giant fully loaded crude oil tanker stationed at the Dubai port, UAE. The tanker caught fire soon after the attack, damaging its hull, Kuwait’s state news agency reported. As per a report by KUNA, the oil tanker named Al-Salmi was targeted when it was stationed in the anchorage area of the port. It was the latest in a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the Gulf region and the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The ships have been targeted, especially in the Strait, since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dubai Fire: Massive fire breaks out after debris from Iran missile interception falls on home, 4 injured

Kuwait Issues Warning Of Possible Oil Spill

According to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the oil tanker was subjected to a direct and ‘criminal Iranian attack’. It stated that the tanker was fully loaded at the time of the attack, issuing a warning of a possible oil spill in the waters.

KPC further stated that the attack on the oil tanker vessel damaged its hull and sparked a fire on board. However, it also confirmed that no casualties were reported.

Dubai Firefighters Extinguish Blaze On Kuwaiti Oil Tanker

According to the Dubai Media Office, “maritime firefighting teams are currently working to bring the fire under control”.

“Authorities in Dubai confirm their response to an incident involving a drone affecting a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters (Anchorage “E”), with no injuries reported. Maritime firefighting teams are currently working to bring the fire under control and manage the incident in line with established procedures. Further updates will be provided as they become available,” Dubai Media Office said.

However, later it was informed that the emergency response teams “successfully extinguished the fire” on the Kuwaiti oil tanker.

“Relevant teams continue to assess the situation and take the necessary measures, and updates will be shared as they become available,” it said.

US Crude Oil Futures Jump 3.4%

As per reports, Kuwait-flagged tanker was attacked by Iran

Following the attack, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose sharply

Oil prices witnessed an increase of 3.4% to above USD106 per barrel

Kuwait confirmed the attack on its tanker which was stationed at Dubai port

The attack raised concerns over supply disruptions, pushing prices higher

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.